TV News Roundup: Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki Join HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’

In today’s roundup, HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” adds new cast members including Courtney B. Vance and Elizabeth Debicki, while NBC reveals its fall premiere dates.

CASTING

Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, and Elizabeth Debicki have signed onto HBO‘s “Lovecraft Country,” playing George Black, Hippolyta Black, and Christina Braithwhite respectively. The series is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff that follows Atticus Black as he travels on a roadtrip across 1950s Jim Crow America with his friend Letitia and Uncle George in search of his mother and father. Previously announced cast members include Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black, Jurnee-Smollett Bell as Letitia “Leti” Dandridge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Dandridge. Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams serve as executive producers.

DATES

NBC has announced upcoming premiere dates for the 2018-2019 fall schedule including the return of “The Voice” with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton taking their chairs on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m., while the beloved Pearson family will come back for Season 3 of “This Is Us” on Tuesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 launches the all-“Chicago” lineup with “Chicago Med” airing at 8 p.m., “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m., and “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m. The one-hour Season 3 premiere of the “The Good Place” will debut on Thursday, September 27 at 8 p.m. and will lead into the two-hour 20th season premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m.

DEALS

KBS America has entered into an agreement with Jim Figueroa (and his company Koryo Pop, LLC.) and Teddy Zee (along with his company Teddy Zee, Inc.) to help bring Korean Broadcasting System “KBS” titles and formats to the U.S. market. KBS aired the original version of “The Good Doctor” in Korea. “KBS shows are recognized as some of the best in all of Asia. We have total faith in Jim and Teddy to help bring more of our dramas to the American TV screen,” said Hyun Chul Suh, CEO of KBS America.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Four-time Emmy-winning sports producer and director for ESPN, CBS, and Netflix Jon Gerstel has joined Karate Combat as executive producer of the global professional martial arts league’s live events. “Fighters are the most unique athletes in the world,” said Gerstel. “The opportunity to tell their incredible stories and present the most exciting fights around the world from the ‘karate pit’ is a dream job.”