‘Cosmos’ to Launch VFX Viewing Dome at Comic-Con

We have liftoff! Fans of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s docu-series “Cosmos” will have the chance to launch into space via a 33-foot visual effects viewing dome located at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con.

The “Cosmos” dome will be constructed on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn, where it will remain open to Comic Con attendees Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The series, which has been renewed for a second season by Fox and National Geographic, follows its astrophysicist host as he travels through space and time to uncover the universe’s wonders.

Aboard the recreated set of the show’s “Ship of Imagination,” fans will get a sneak peek of the series’ upcoming season via a two-minute VFX display exploring space from the Sagittarius field to other planets, featuring the same colors and graphics as seen on “Cosmos.” After the dome show, the audience will have access to a photo opportunity sitting in Tyson’s captain’s chair, delivered directly from the “Cosmos” set.

All images in the dome will be projected in 4K, while audio will be played through surround sound. “Cosmos” will return to Fox and National Geographic for its sophomore season in Spring 2019.