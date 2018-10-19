‘The Cool Kids’ Lands Full-Season Order From Fox

Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.”

The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes.

“Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “On top of that, it has the perfect lead-in with Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing.’ ‘The Cool Kids’…are just that…and we’re thrilled they’re going to be on Fox for a full season.”

“The Cool Kids” premiered Sept. 28 to a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.2 million viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-seven data — which measures live viewing plus seven days of delayed viewing. The premiere returned a significant chunk of its lead in from the debut of “Last Man Standing,” which averaged 13.4 million viewers by the same measure.

From executive producer Charlie Day, “The Cool Kids” stars David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan as a rowdy, rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with FX Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Patrick Walsh and Nick Frenkel also serve as exec producers. Co-executive producer Paul Fruchbom created the series with Day.