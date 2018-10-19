You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Cool Kids’ Lands Full-Season Order From Fox

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE COOL KIDS: L-R: Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan, and Vicki Lawrence in Season One of THE COOL KIDS airing Friday, Sept. 28 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Kevin Estrada/FOX
CREDIT: Kevin Estrada

Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.”

The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes.

“Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “On top of that, it has the perfect lead-in with Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing.’ ‘The Cool Kids’…are just that…and we’re thrilled they’re going to be on Fox for a full season.”

“The Cool Kids” premiered Sept. 28 to a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.2 million viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-seven data — which measures live viewing plus seven days of delayed viewing. The premiere returned a significant chunk of its lead in from the debut of “Last Man Standing,” which averaged 13.4 million viewers by the same measure.

From executive producer Charlie Day, “The Cool Kids” stars David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan as a rowdy, rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with FX Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Patrick Walsh and Nick Frenkel also serve as exec producers. Co-executive producer Paul Fruchbom created the series with Day.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • THE COOL KIDS: L-R: Martin Mull,

    'The Cool Kids' Lands Full-Season Order From Fox

    Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.” The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes. “Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David […]

  • Rihanna Super Bowl

    Why Rihanna Saying No to the Super Bowl Matters (Column)

    Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.” The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes. “Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David […]

  • 'Walter Presents' Host Talks Challenge of

    'Walter Presents' Host Talks Challenge of Bringing Subtitled TV Shows to U.S., Italy

    Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.” The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes. “Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David […]

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Extends Sprint Pact to Drive Live TV Subscriptions

    Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.” The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes. “Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David […]

  • U.K. TV Bizzers Downplay Brexit Fears

    U.K. TV Bizzers Downplay Brexit Fears in Rome

    Fox has given a full-season order to “The Cool Kids.” The multi-camera comedy has been picked up for an additional nine episodes, bringing its season-one order to a total of 22 episodes. “Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods — hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad