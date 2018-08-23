You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Join 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

Debra Birnbaum

Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott are coming back to the scene of the crime.

The two stars, who appeared in the first season of executive producer Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” are set to return to the upcoming season, titled “Apocalypse,” Variety has learned.

Their return was highly anticipated, given that this season of FX’s anthology series is a crossover between the first season, “Murder House,” and season three, “Coven.”

This season, the eighth in the series, is a massive reunion of “AHS” stars: Along with Britton and McDermott, Jessica Lange will returning, as will fellow series alums Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks. “Assassination of GIanni Versace” star Cody Fern is also set to appear this season as Michael Langdon.

Langdon was the child of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) who was born during the events of “Murder House.” It was revealed in the epilogue of the season finale that Michael is in fact the Anti-Christ, which will no doubt tie in with the “Apocalypse” theme of the new season.

“Apocalypse” is set to premiere on FX on Sept. 12.

News of their return was first reported by The Wrap.

  • David S. Goyer

    Apple Gives Series Order to Sci-Fi Drama Based on Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation'

  • Handmaids Tale

    'Handmaid's Tale' Music Supervisor on the Show's 'Jarring' Soundtrack

  • Wared SegerVariety Massive Summit, Los Angeles,

    Parrot Analytics Partners with Guinness World Records to Rank Most Popular TV Series

  • American Horror Story Murder House Connie

    Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott Join 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

  • Hamlet review Andrew Scott

    Andrew Scott Joins 'Fleabag' for Season Two

  • You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns:

    You Can Rule Westeros in 'Reigns: Game of Thrones' Video Game This October

