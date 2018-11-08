You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Conan O'Brien Calls for Shake-Up of Late-Night Format

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of TBS
CREDIT: Courtesy of TBS

The longest-serving host in late-night TV is preparing to leave behind some of the trappings for which late-night TV is known.

Conan O’Brien, who is slated to return to late-night in early 2019 with a revamped half-hour program on TBS, says he wants to have fewer guests who can do nothing more than hype their latest movie or TV project and focus instead on creating moments during which viewers “can see me have fun.”

The comedian, who has held forth in late night on NBC and TBS for 25 years, says much of the traditional late-night TV format had its roots in TV’s earliest days and is no longer relevant to an audience that often watches comedy clips on phones and tablets.

“They don’t watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ the way we watch ‘Saturday Night Live,’” he said of younger viewers. Talking to two or three guests and then telling the audience to tune in tomorrow “doesn’t make sense any more,” he said at an event Thursday.

He described a TV program that might be seen as a “linear” version of a taping that could also be seen online with extra footage of O’Brien talking to the audience and taking part in behind the scenes  banter. The new program will have no band, he said, and be more “loose” and “playful” than his previous shows.

When it was suggesting his retooled program would be “leaner,” O’Brien replied: “I prefer ‘smaller cookie, more chocolate chips.’”

More to come….

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O’Brien Calls for Shake-Up of Late-Night Format

  Report Faults NATAS' Handling of Daytime Emmy Awards Competition

    Report Faults NATAS' Handling of Daytime Emmy Awards Competition

  • George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy NBC

    New NBC Chiefs to Keynote NATPE; Susanne Daniels, Kathleen Finch Join Board

  • THE VIEW - Paula Faris is

    Paula Faris to Launch Podcast on Faith for ABC News

  • Rams Chargers NFL

    NFL Tackles TV's 'Billboard' Ads as Fans Demand Fewer Game Breaks (EXCLUSIVE)

