Common Sets TV Deal With Lionsgate

Common has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television. Under the new agreement, the artist, producer, and actor will develop new series projects for the studio through his Freedom Road Productions.

“We’re thrilled to have the talented multi-hyphenate Common join our television team along with his longtime manager and producing partner Derek Dudley, president of production Shelby Stone, and creative executive Melisa Resch,” said Lionsgate executive vice president and head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak. “Common’s expertise from working across all different artistic platforms offers a rich and exciting creative vision to our group. We look forward to the bold, premium content Freedom Road Productions will bring to our deep and diverse television slate.”

Common has a longstanding relationship with Lionsgate, having starred in installments of the studio’s “John Wick” and “Now You See Me” film franchises. He is currently starring in and serving as executive producer on television series “The Chi” on Showtime.

“I’m proud to expand my relationship with the innovative content creator Lionsgate,” said Common. “The studio offers a collaborative, creative freedom that is unique in the entertainment industry, which makes them a perfect partner for Freedom Road Productions. I’m looking forward to teaming up with Kevin, Chris and the Lionsgate collective on exciting and fresh television programming.”