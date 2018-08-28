Common Series ‘Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club’ in the Works at Lionsgate

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Common Chrysalis Ball
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common.

To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” hails from Eric Eisner’s Double E Pictures. Eisner will exec produce with Allan Loeb and Andrew Farotte set to write the pilot episode.

“The Saturday Night Live Knife & Gun Club” is described as focusing on a tough, street smart ER doctor with a troubled past played by Common leads his staff against brutal conditions, dwindling resources, bureaucracy, and corporate greed in order to save lives at an inner-city hospital. No network has yet been attached to the project.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Lionsgate and Freedom Road to develop this exciting new TV series based on this engrossing book,” said Eisner, who is a partner at The Tornante Company, sits on the board of Topps Inc., and is represented by attorney Keith Fleer.. “We have a great script and a strong team in place, and I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the project.

Artisans

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Hair Team on

    'RuPaul's Drag Race' Hair Team Wigs Out About the Best Looks

  • Donald Glover Had to Help Clear

    'Atlanta' Music Supervisor Says Donald Glover Called Stevie Wonder to Clear Tracks for 'Teddy Perkins' Episode

  • Insecure

    'Insecure' Cinematographer on the Importance of Showing Beauty of Dark Skin on Screen

  • Game of Thrones

    How 'Game of Thrones' Composer Told Jon and Daenerys' Love Story Through Music

  • Stephen Schwartz

    Stephen Schwartz Teases 'Wicked' Movie, Offers First Listen to 'Prince of Egypt' Stage Musical

  • Pirates of the Caribbean 5

    'Pirates of the Caribbean 5': Behind-the-Scenes of a Scoring Session With Geoff Zanelli

  • Star Scenery Painters: Going Backstage With

    Star Scenery Painters: Going Backstage With Top Scenic Artists

  • KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

    'Kubo and the Two Strings': How a Costume Designer Worked Magic With Laika's Technology

  • Zootopia character animation

    'Zootopia' Character Animation: How the Animals Came to Life

More TV

  • Justin Roiland poses for a portrait

    Justin Roiland Animated Comedy 'Solar Opposites' Scores Two Season Order at Hulu

    Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common. To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & […]

  • Common Chrysalis Ball

    Common Series 'Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club' in the Works at Lionsgate

    Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common. To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & […]

  • Chris Stapleton

    Chris Stapleton Leads CMA Nominations

    Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common. To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & […]

  • 'Broad City,' 'The Simpsons' Win Juried

    'Broad City,' 'The Simpsons' Win Juried Emmy Awards

    Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common. To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & […]

  • 'Sharp Objects' Finale Hits Series High

    'Sharp Objects' Finale Hits Series High With 2.6 Million Viewers

    Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common. To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & […]

  • Larry Wilmore

    Austin Film Festival Taps Larry Wilmore for TV Writing Award

    Lionsgate Television is developing a series adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book “The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club” with Common set to star. The project is the first under the overall television deal Lionsgate set earlier this month with Common. To be produced by Lionsgate and Common’s Freedom Road Productions, “The Saturday Night Knife & […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad