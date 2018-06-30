What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2018

With July around the corner, Netflix subscribers will see a number of beloved shows and movies as well as some new comedy specials returning for their viewing pleasure.

Most notably, fan-favorite Netflix original series “Orange Is the New Black” is returning on July 27 for Season 6 and “Shameless” will be uploading its eight season the day after. On July 1, the entire “Jurassic Park” trilogy will be available for fans to stream, along with “The Boondock Saints,” “The Princess Diaries,” and “Happy Gilmore.”

Netflix’s July lineup also promises plenty of opportunities for laughs, with “Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” and “The Comedy Lineup” becoming available for streaming. Stand-up fans will be thrilled with the second season of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which features Dave Chappelle.

Check out every title coming to Netflix next month below:

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

The Boondock Saints

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview With the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

The Princess Diaries

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

The Voices

We Own the Night

We the Marines What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne With an E: Season 2

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

First Team: Juventus: Part B

The Fosters: Season 5

Free Rein: Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Sacred Games

Samantha!

The Skin of the Wolf

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

White Fang

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures With Tip and Oh: Season 4

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

The Bleeding Edge

The Worst Witch: Season 2

Welcome to the Family

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3