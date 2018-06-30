What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2018

Orange is the New Black Season 5
With July around the corner, Netflix subscribers will see a number of beloved shows and movies as well as some new comedy specials returning for their viewing pleasure.

Most notably, fan-favorite Netflix original series “Orange Is the New Black” is returning on July 27 for Season 6 and “Shameless” will be uploading its eight season the day after. On July 1, the entire “Jurassic Park” trilogy will be available for fans to stream, along with “The Boondock Saints,” “The Princess Diaries,” and “Happy Gilmore.”

Netflix’s July lineup also promises plenty of opportunities for laughs, with “Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” and “The Comedy Lineup” becoming available for streaming. Stand-up fans will be thrilled with the second season of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which features Dave Chappelle.

Check out every title coming to Netflix next month below:

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
The Boondock Saints
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview With the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
The Princess Diaries
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
The Voices
We Own the Night
We the Marines What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

July 5 

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne With an E: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
First Team: Juventus: Part B
The Fosters: Season 5
Free Rein: Season 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Sacred Games
Samantha!
The Skin of the Wolf
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
White Fang

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2

July 20

Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures With Tip and Oh: Season 4
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

July 22

An Education
Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
The Bleeding Edge
The Worst Witch: Season 2
Welcome to the Family

July 28

Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men

July 29

Her
Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

