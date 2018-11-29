What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2018

While Netflix has great offerings for December, Hulu’s strong showing is putting up a good fight against the streaming titan. There’s the darkly thrilling “Killing Eve,” Hulu originals such as “Marvel’s Runaways” and “Into the Dark” anthology series, plus a plethora of wholesome holiday movies like “A Dog for Christmas.” Whatever you choose on Hulu, make sure to pair it with some hot chocolate (or a margarita, we don’t judge) and a blanket over your lap.
Here’s the full list of TV shows and films coming to Hulu in December. Start streaming now at Hulu.com (Not on Hulu? The site is offering a one-month free trial right now for new users. Get more details here.)
Dec. 1
12 Dates of Christmas
24: Complete Seasons 1-8
24: Redemption
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Dog for Christmas
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
A Fish Called Wanda
A Fistful of Dollars
A Snow Globe Christmas
All Over the Guy
Angels & Demons
Apollo 13
Bad Girls from Mars
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Barbie in a Christmas Carol
Behind Tasty: Season 1
Best Seller
Beverly Hills Vamp
Blue Hill Avenue
Blue Jasmine
Blue Velvet
Bride and Prejudice
Bright Lights, Big City
Buzzfeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies: Season 1
Christmas Cupid
Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts
Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
Eve’s Christmas
Halloween VIII: Resurrection The Firm
The Forbidden Kingdom
Gangs of New York
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Glory Road
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Harry Brown
Hitman’s Run
Killing Eve: Season 1
King of the Mountain
Krampus Unleashed
Lane 1974
Little Miss Sunshine
Living by the Gun
Lord of the War
Love at the Christmas Table
Malena
Mansfield Park
Mission Park
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
Pixi Saves Christmas
Priest
Promise Land
Rags
Requiem for a Dream
Ride
Righteous Kill
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Serendipity
Sideways
Silent Tongue
Sleepover
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Snowglobe
Splitting Adam
Spy Game
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Swindle
Switchback
Teresa’s Tattoo
The Black Stallion
The Da Vinci Code
The Exorcist
The Godson
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
The Mistle-Tones
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Pallbearer
The Shawshank Redemption
The Wonder Years: Complete Seasons 1-6
Tombstone
Touchback
Trucks
Ulee’s Gold
UniKitty: Season 1A
Valkyrie
Windtalkers
With a Friend Like Harry
Wonderland
Worth It: Season 5
Dec. 2
Second Chance Christmas
Tangerine
The Powerpuff Girls (Reboot): Season 3A
Dec. 3
Adventure Time: Season 10
Urban Country
Dec. 4
Wolfblood: Season 4
Dec. 5
F**K That’s Delicious: Season 3
Dec. 7
Into The Dark: Pooka!: Episode 3 Premiere
Killers
Why Did I Get Married Too?
Dec. 10
Graves: Season 2
Dec. 11
Say You Will
Dec. 12
Deck the Halls
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Dec. 13
I Am Not a Serial Killer
Let’s Be Evil
NASA: Above and Beyond
Nico, 1988
Shelley
Dec. 15
Along Came the Devil
Boys and Girls
Fortress
Life of Crime
Smoke Signals
Snow Queen: Fire and Ice
Dec. 16
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye
Michael Jackson: Life, Death and Legacy
Dec. 17
Damsel
Dec. 18
The Gardener
Winter Ridge
Dec. 19
A Most Wanted Man
His and Her Christmas
The Killing: Seasons 1-4
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 8
Dec. 20
Disorder
Food, Inc.
Skate Kitchen
Dec. 21
Marvel’s Runaways: Season 2 Premiere
Dec. 22
The Devil’s Doorway
Dec. 23
The Detour: Season 3
Dec. 24
Mighty Magiswords: Season 2A
Dec. 25
Mr. Pickles: Season 3
An American in Texas
Iron Man 2
Dec. 27
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubs): Season 1
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Dec. 28
Into the Dark: New Year, New You: Episode 4 Premiere
Dec. 29
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes!: Season 2A
Eating Animals
Far From the Tree
Dec. 30
The Orville: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
The Lovers
Dec. 31
The Crooked Somebody
Watch all the shows and movies right now or sign up for service at Hulu.com.