What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2018

While Netflix has great offerings for December, Hulu’s strong showing is putting up a good fight against the streaming titan. There’s the darkly thrilling “Killing Eve,” Hulu originals such as “Marvel’s Runaways” and “Into the Dark” anthology series, plus a plethora of wholesome holiday movies like “A Dog for Christmas.” Whatever you choose on Hulu, make sure to pair it with some hot chocolate (or a margarita, we don’t judge) and a blanket over your lap.

Here’s the full list of TV shows and films coming to Hulu in December. Start streaming now at Hulu.com (Not on Hulu? The site is offering a one-month free trial right now for new users. Get more details here.)

Dec. 1

12 Dates of Christmas

24: Complete Seasons 1-8

24: Redemption

A Christmas Tree Miracle

A Dog for Christmas

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful of Dollars

A Snow Globe Christmas

All Over the Guy

Angels & Demons

Apollo 13

Bad Girls from Mars

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas

Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure

Barbie in a Christmas Carol

Behind Tasty: Season 1

Best Seller

Beverly Hills Vamp

Blue Hill Avenue

Blue Jasmine

Blue Velvet

Bride and Prejudice

Bright Lights, Big City

Buzzfeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies: Season 1

Christmas Cupid

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library

Eve’s Christmas

Halloween VIII: Resurrection The Firm

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gangs of New York

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Glory Road

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Harry Brown

Hitman’s Run

Killing Eve: Season 1

King of the Mountain

Krampus Unleashed

Lane 1974

Little Miss Sunshine

Living by the Gun

Lord of the War

Love at the Christmas Table

Malena

Mansfield Park

Mission Park

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

Pixi Saves Christmas

Priest

Promise Land

Rags

Requiem for a Dream

Ride

Righteous Kill

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Serendipity

Sideways

Silent Tongue

Sleepover

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snowglobe

Splitting Adam

Spy Game

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Swindle

Switchback

Teresa’s Tattoo

The Black Stallion

The Da Vinci Code

The Exorcist

The Godson

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

The Mistle-Tones

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Pallbearer

The Shawshank Redemption

The Wonder Years: Complete Seasons 1-6

Tombstone

Touchback

Trucks

Ulee’s Gold

UniKitty: Season 1A

Valkyrie

Windtalkers

With a Friend Like Harry

Wonderland

Worth It: Season 5

Dec. 2

Second Chance Christmas

Tangerine

The Powerpuff Girls (Reboot): Season 3A

Dec. 3

Adventure Time: Season 10

Urban Country

Dec. 4

Wolfblood: Season 4

Dec. 5

F**K That’s Delicious: Season 3

Dec. 7

Into The Dark: Pooka!: Episode 3 Premiere

Killers

Why Did I Get Married Too?

Dec. 10

Graves: Season 2

Dec. 11

Say You Will

Dec. 12

Deck the Halls

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Dec. 13

I Am Not a Serial Killer

Let’s Be Evil

NASA: Above and Beyond

Nico, 1988

Shelley

Dec. 15

Along Came the Devil

Boys and Girls

Fortress

Life of Crime

Smoke Signals

Snow Queen: Fire and Ice

Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

Michael Jackson: Life, Death and Legacy

Dec. 17

Damsel

Dec. 18

The Gardener

Winter Ridge

Dec. 19

A Most Wanted Man

His and Her Christmas

The Killing: Seasons 1-4

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 8

Dec. 20

Disorder

Food, Inc.

Skate Kitchen

Dec. 21

Marvel’s Runaways: Season 2 Premiere

Dec. 22

The Devil’s Doorway

Dec. 23

The Detour: Season 3

Dec. 24

Mighty Magiswords: Season 2A

Dec. 25

Mr. Pickles: Season 3

An American in Texas

Iron Man 2

Dec. 27

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubs): Season 1

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Dec. 28

Into the Dark: New Year, New You: Episode 4 Premiere

Dec. 29

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes!: Season 2A

Eating Animals

Far From the Tree

Dec. 30

The Orville: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

The Lovers

Dec. 31

The Crooked Somebody

