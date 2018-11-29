What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018

Everyone’s favorite housewife turned comic is returning once again to the small screen in Amazon Prime’s latest streaming update.

Fresh on the heels of her Emmy win, Rachel Brosnahan is helping kick off the streaming platform’s holiday season with the reprisal of her titular, pink-coated role in Season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Dec. 5). Also joining the streaming platform is a host of classic film and television titles including Stanley Kubrick’s ever-disturbing “A Clockwork Orange,” Bill Murray’s never-ending “Groundhog Day” and Jamie Lee-Curtis’ laugh-inducing “A Fish Called Wanda.”

More recent films are also making an appearance including Marvel’s “Iron Man 2” (Dec. 25) and writer-director Ari Aster’s surprise horror hit “Hereditary” (Dec. 27).

Amazon Prime members can stream these titles for free with their Prime membership. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime for new users. Sign up here.

See the full list of titles below and start watching on Amazon.com.

Dec. 1

A Clockwork Orange

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful Of Dollars (Per Un Pugno Di Dollari)

All The President’s Men

Bad Girls From Mars

Because I Said So

Bestseller

Beverly Hills Vamp

Blue Hill Avenue

Boogie Nights

Bright Lights, Big City

Event Horizon

Gargoyle

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Hitman’s Run

King Of The Mountain

Line Of Duty

Livin’ By The Gun

Margin Call

Mars Attacks!

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Ordinary People

Promised Land

Silent Tongue

Sleepover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Black Stallion

The Dark Crystal

The Firm

The Game

The Godson

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell Of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!

Trucks

Ulee’s Gold

Valkyrie

War

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Wild Wild West

Windtalkers

Related Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2 TV Review: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

Dec. 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2

Dec. 7

Killers

Why Did I Get Married Too?

Dec. 8

Before I Fall

Collide

Dec. 14

LOL: Last One Laughing, Season 1

Dec. 15

4 Blocks, Season 2

Life Of Crime, Mini-series

Dec. 16

Evan Almighty

Dec. 19

A Most Wanted Man

Dec. 21

Life Itself

Vanity Fair, Season 1

Dec. 25

Iron Man 2

Dec. 27

Hereditary

Dec. 28

Niko And The Sword Of Light, Season 2

Stream all of these titles and thousands of other shows and movies right now on Amazon.com.