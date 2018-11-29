What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018

Everyone’s favorite housewife turned comic is returning once again to the small screen in Amazon Prime’s latest streaming update.
Fresh on the heels of her Emmy win, Rachel Brosnahan is helping kick off the streaming platform’s holiday season with the reprisal of her titular, pink-coated role in Season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Dec. 5). Also joining the streaming platform is a host of classic film and television titles including Stanley Kubrick’s ever-disturbing “A Clockwork Orange,” Bill Murray’s never-ending “Groundhog Day” and Jamie Lee-Curtis’ laugh-inducing “A Fish Called Wanda.”
More recent films are also making an appearance including Marvel’s “Iron Man 2” (Dec. 25) and writer-director Ari Aster’s surprise horror hit “Hereditary” (Dec. 27).
Amazon Prime members can stream these titles for free with their Prime membership. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime for new users. Sign up here.
See the full list of titles below and start watching on Amazon.com.
Dec. 1
A Clockwork Orange
A Fish Called Wanda
A Fistful Of Dollars (Per Un Pugno Di Dollari)
All The President’s Men
Bad Girls From Mars
Because I Said So
Bestseller
Beverly Hills Vamp
Blue Hill Avenue
Boogie Nights
Bright Lights, Big City
Event Horizon
Gargoyle
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2
Hitman’s Run
King Of The Mountain
Line Of Duty
Livin’ By The Gun
Margin Call
Mars Attacks!
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Ordinary People
Promised Land
Silent Tongue
Sleepover
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Black Stallion
The Dark Crystal
The Firm
The Game
The Godson
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell Of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad!
Trucks
Ulee’s Gold
Valkyrie
War
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
Wild Wild West
Windtalkers
Dec. 5
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2
Dec. 7
Killers
Why Did I Get Married Too?
Dec. 8
Before I Fall
Collide
Dec. 14
LOL: Last One Laughing, Season 1
Dec. 15
4 Blocks, Season 2
Life Of Crime, Mini-series
Dec. 16
Evan Almighty
Dec. 19
A Most Wanted Man
Dec. 21
Life Itself
Vanity Fair, Season 1
Dec. 25
Iron Man 2
Dec. 27
Hereditary
Dec. 28
Niko And The Sword Of Light, Season 2
