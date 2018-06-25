Comic-Con 2018 TV Schedule: When Are Your Favorite Shows Taking Over San Diego?

With more TV shows available than ever before, 2018’s San Diego Comic-Con will likely be bigger and better than ever for small-screen content. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety is compiling a master list of screenings and panels for the July 19 – July 22 pop culture convention. Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the schedule, as we will continue to update when networks and studios release their schedules for the event.

Friday, July 20:

Young Justice: Outsiders (10-11 a.m., Room 6DE, Cartoon Network) Producers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti, art director Phil Bourassa, voice director Jamie Thomasson and members of the voice cast, Troy Baker and Stephaine Lemelin will join the “Young Justice” panel to talk about the teen superheroes’ latest challenge: meta-human trafficking and a genetic arms race. The show, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, follows the heroes of the DC comics as they come of age and will soon be available to watch via the DC Universe digital streaming service.

The Big Bang Theory (10:15-11:15 a.m., Ballroom 20, CBS) The writers and producers of the hit comedy series will participate in a panel that seeks to take fans inside the writers’ room, providing behind-the-scenes insight into some of Season 11’s most memorable moments, including the big engagement and wedding.

DC Super Hero Girls (12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6DE, Cartoon Network) In addition to a video presentation teasing the new animated super series, producer Lauren Faust, as well as other members of the creative team, will hold a panel to answer audience questions about the show, which follows the young lives of female super heroes Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl as their teenage aliases Diana, Kara and Barbara. Plus, DC Group Editor Marie Jarvins will offer a glimpse inside of the upcoming books to be released in tandem with the series.

Castle Rock (12:45-2 p.m., Ballroom 20, Hulu) Based on the works of Stephen King, Hulu’s “Castle Rock” will premiere its first episode during this exclusive screening, followed by a panel discussion with creators and executive producers Sam Shawand and Dustin Thomason, as well as stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy. The “Castle Rock” team will talk about their process delving into King’s mind to craft a chilling picture of the haunting town that is Castle Rock.

Bob’s Burgers (4:15-5:10 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Fox) Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard is set to break news about the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning animated series. Cast members including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy are slated to feature never-before-seen footage followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

Archer (5:15-6:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, FXX) Coming off its fifth season, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy series will feature a panel discussion and Q&A. The TBA cast and producers of Adam Reed’s sitcom will also be signing autographs.

The Passage (6-7 p.m., Room 6A, Fox) Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy, Fox will debut the world premiere screening of the epic, character-driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. Following the screening, stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyaa Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, executive producer Liz Heldens, executive producer and director Jason Ensler, and author Justin Cronin will appear for a moderated discussion and fan Q&A.

Saturday, July 21:

Unikitty! (10-11 a.m., Room 6DE, Cartoon Network) “The Lego Movie’s” Unikitty moves from a supporting role on the big screen to a starring role on the small screen with this light and colorful children’s programming. The “Unikitty” spot will feature an exclusive screening of a new episode, as well as a panel discussion with producers Lynn Wang and Ed Skudder, animation director Anna Hollingsworth and the voice cast, Tara Strong, Grey Griffin, Eric Bauza, H. Michael Croner, Roger Craig Smith.

Black Lightning (11-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20, The CW) A video presentation will welcome fans back to the corrupt world Black Lightning feels obligated to come out of hiding in order to protect. The following panel will feature stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar, as well as producer Salim Akil, who will provide a first look into the DC series super sophomore season.

The Simpsons (12-12:45, Ballroom 20, Fox) Looking ahead to their 30th season, creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, supervising director Mike Anderson, director David Silverman, and Tress MacNeille (the voice of Agnes Skinner, Lindsey Naegle, and more) will appear in a discussion moderated by Johnathan Fernandez. There will also be prizes.

Krypton (12-12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Syfy) With the help of a video spot, panelists will offer an exclusive glimpse into Season 2 of “Krypton,” which follows DC’s Superman as his life spirals into imminent peril. Joining the discussion are executive producers and DC veterans David S. Goyer and Cameron Welsh, as well as members of the live action cast. The panelists will also take a look back on the most shocking moments of Season 1 in anticipation for the return to Krypton.

Manifest (1-2 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, NBC) NBC will premiere the pilot of its new time warp drama “Manifest,” which follows a group of passengers who disembark from a turbulent flight to New York to find that five years have passed in the world around them, and their loved ones, who thought them dead, have moved on. Executive producer Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas make up the team of panelists, who will give audiences a first look into the unexpected take on a crash-landing narrative.

American Dad! and Family Guy (1-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20, Fox) It’s a Smith-family Funday with Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) along with Curtis Armstrong (Snot), Eddie Kaye Thomas (Barry), Daisuke Suzuki (Toshi) and executive producer Matt Weitzman on-hand to treat “American Dad!” fans to a first look at scenes from all-new episodes coming soon to TBS. Then, Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Steve Callaghan will take a look back at their favorite “family” memories, plus a sneak peek featuring hilarity and hi-jinx from the upcoming season.

Legacies (2-2:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, The CW) When one “Vampire Diaries” spinoff closes, another opens. Set in the same world of witchcraft and magical creatures as “The Originals” and its parent series, “Legacies” centers on Hope Mikaelson, Klaus Mikaelson’s teenage daughter, as well as Alaric Saltzman’s twin sons, who are all enrolled at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The CW’s exclusive video presentation and panel with executive producer Julie Plec and stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis will return fans to the “TVD” universe through young, new eyes.

The Gifted (2:30-3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20, Fox) Season 2 of “The Gifted” picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station, as the Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Skyler Samuels will share an exclusive first look at the upcoming season.

Supergirl (3:30-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20, The CW) The “Supergirl” panel consists of cast members Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Katie McGrath and Jesse Rath, as well as executive producers Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Sarah Schechter, as they will discuss what they’re most excited for fans to see in Season 4, as well as answer any questions still burning about Season 3. A video presentation will give a first look into the fourth season.

The Orville (4-4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Fox) Back for a second season, executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane will appear along with some of the crew members from the U.S.S. Orville including Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Scott Grimes. Executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga, and Jon Cassar will also join them to tease an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions in the upcoming season.

Arrow (4:15-5 p.m., Ballroom 20, The CW) After an action-packed sixth season, which forced Oliver Queen to unmask himself as the Green Arrow, panelists and stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez, and Colton Haynes, as well as executive producer Beth Schwartz , will offer glimpses into Oliver’s Season 7 journey, which sees him more vulnerable than ever now that his identity has been revealed.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (5-5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20, The CW) “Legends” panelists and stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, showrunner Phil Klemmer, and producer Keto Shimizu will discuss the Legends sophomore season, which led to the defeat of Mallus, as well as the upcoming third season, which will see the heroes face new nemeses in the form of “fugitives” that consist of magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends.

The Flash (5:45-6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20, The CW) “The Flash” rounds out The CW’s Saturday panels, featuring stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Danielle Nicolet, as well as executive producer Todd Helbing, who will talk the series’ upcoming fifth season as the Flash moves on from his battles with The Thinker to tackle challenges presented by new characters, including his daughter from the future, Nora.

Sunday, July 22:

Supernatural (10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H, The CW) As “Supernatural” nears its 14th season, fans will be treated to a video presentation and Q&A with stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert, as well as executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner, who will answer any questions about Season 13’s finale and tease the content of the show’s latest season. The video reel will touch on series highlights so far in anticipation for “Supernatural’s” 300th episode.

Riverdale (11:45-12:45 p.m., Hall H, The CW) “Riverdale” will make its third Comic Con appearance with a video presentation and panel featuring stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, and Vanessa Morgan, as well as producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. The Archie team will discuss Season 3’s post-hiatus surprises as the gang continues to uncover the many dark secrets casting an ominous shadow over Riverdale.

Mayans M.C. (1-2 p.m., Hall H, FX) The next chapter of the “Sons of Anarchy” saga is here. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp. Discussing what to look forward to from Season 1, co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Kurt Sutter will appear in a conversation alongside fellow co-creator, co-executive producer, and writer Elgin James, executive producer and director Norberto Barba, and stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Rocco Vargas.

Legion (Sunday 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall H, FX) Noah Hawley’s groundbreaking superhero series starring Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, and Aubrey Plaza will give fans a chance to dive deeper into the recently concluded second season. Panelists are still TBD.

Additional panels and events:

Doctor Who (TBA, Hall H, BBC America) The 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, will make her debut in San Diego this year, alongside “Doctor Who” co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens. Hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick, the panel will include a sneak peak at Season 11 of the revived show, which previously starred Matt Smith, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi in the title role. Whittaker will be the first woman to play The Doctor when the show returns in the fall.

Mr. Mercedes (643 G Street, AT&T Audience Network) Based on the trilogy by Stephen King, “Mr. Mercedes” will be bringing an “Immersive Experience” to give fans a glimpse into the past and into the future of the series at SDCC, which will include an augmented reality adventure game, a virtual reality escape room game, and a private screening room where media, VIP, and lucky fans will get the chance to watch a sneak peek at Season 2. “Mr. Mercedes” will also appear in a show panel, but date, time, and panelists are TBA.