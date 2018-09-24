You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comedy Central Strikes Pact With All Things Comedy

A production banner led by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal will produce an original stand-up series hosted by Burr and three one-hour stand-up specials at Comedy Central, the parties announced Monday.

The first one-hour special under the deal, “Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I’ll Say This,” premieres November 2 on Comedy Central.

“Bill Burr is one of the greatest stand-ups working today and we are thrilled to partner with him, Al and ATC on this new series and slate of specials. It’s truly a no brainer to bring ATC’s comedic sensibility to Comedy Central,” said  Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, executive vice presidents and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central.

“We are all very excited here at ATC to be in business with Comedy Central. They gave me my first national exposure with a half-hour special back when I was just starting out,” said Burr, in a statement.  “I couldn’t be happier that our first release will be with Paul Virzi.  He’s a great friend and comedian and his special is incredible!”

“This partnership allows us to continue to expand on the opportunities we create for our comedians,” said Mike Bertolina, President, ATC.  “Comedy Central offers a first class platform to share some of the best comedic voices working today.”

The half-hour series will spotlight short sets from Bill’s favorite comedians, and all three one-hour specials will be produced by Bill Burr and All Things Comedy. Premiere dates for the series and additional specials will be announced at a later date.

