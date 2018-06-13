Comedy Central Fires Up ‘Roast Battle’ with New Seasons and International Version

Comedy Central is taking “Roast Battle” to Mexico, with a new local version of the format. New seasons of the show, in which comedians attempt to take each other down and have their efforts judged by a panel of celebrity judges, have also been greenlit by the Viacom channel in the U.S., U.K., and South Africa.

The U.K. judging lineup is changing and Russell Brand will not return as a judge Variety has learned. Comedians Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan will come back for the five-part second season of the British show. James Corden’s Fulwell 73 and U.K. indie Ideastron are on production duty.

In Mexico, the local version will be called “Comedy Central Duelo de Comediantes” and launch in July. The six-part series will have three battles per episode. In the U.S. there will be a third season of “Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle” with Ross at the helm and Brian Moses the referee.

The South African version (pictured) also gets a new season as the “Roast” rollout continues. John Vlismas will be Roast Master and local comedians Tumi Morake and Kagiso Lediga are on the judging panel for the seven-part sophomore run.

“They say the line between love and hate is very thin. ‘Roast Battle’ makes it nearly transparent,” said Kent Alterman, president, Comedy Central.

“’Roast Battle’ is an equal opportunity offender. A show without boundaries or borders that delights and shocks in equal measure,” added Jill Offman, EVP, Comedy Central International and Paramount Channel.

Viacom International Media Networks sells the “Roast Battle” finished show and format internationally.