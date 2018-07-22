USA Network Cancels ‘Colony’ After Three Seasons

Josh Holloway Colony
CREDIT: Daniel Power/USA Network

USA Network has brought the curtain down on fantasy drama thriller “Colony” after three seasons.

The series starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies has seen viewership declines through its third season. “Colony” hailed from Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions.

“Colony” started off strong in its first season. The series revolved around a family trying to survive after an alien invasion of Earth forces them into an underground resistance movement.

Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal created the series and served as executive producers. The project marked a reunion for Cuse, the co-showrunner of “Lost,” and Holloway, who made his name in the ensemble of the ABC thriller. Condal and exec producer Wes Tooke served as showrunners for the final season.

Deadline was first to report news of “Colony’s” cancellation.

