CNN Airs Uncensored F-Word During Interview With Annapolis Shooting Survivors

CNN aired an interview with survivors of the Annapolis newsroom shooting on “Anderson Cooper 360” Thursday evening, without censoring the f-word.

Anderson Cooper warned viewers that the emotional taped interview with Capital Gazette staff writers Phil Davis and Selene San Felice “contained strong language.”

The writers described the way the attack played out, with San Felice explaining how she witnessed her colleague John McNamara get shot. Cooper asked her if she remembered hearing anything and she said the only thing she remembered hearing besides the gunshots was McNamara saying, “What the f—.”

San Felice also used the f-word when describing her response to President Donald Trump’s tweet that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families: “Thanks for your prayers, but I couldn’t give a f— about them if there’s nothing else,” she said.

At least five people are dead and two more are injured after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md. Thursday afternoon. One suspect is currently in custody, identified as 38-year-old Maryland resident Jarrod Ramos. The victims include Robert Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman, McNamara, and Wendi Winters. Hiaasen is the brother of well-known novelist Carl Hiaasen, author of “Hoot.”

“I just remember the shots… I didn’t hear anything else besides the shots.” Selene San Felice, a staff writer for the Capital Gazette shares horrifying details from the attack, which left at least 5 dead and two wounded https://t.co/3FIGoq6UGN pic.twitter.com/tdv3nygwGw — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 29, 2018