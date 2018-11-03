You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN, Trump Jr. Spar Over Controversial Campaign Ad

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Presidential Race Cable News Donald Trump CNN
CREDIT: AP Photo/Alan Diaz

CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election.

In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because of a purported threat of migrants coming to the United States. “When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined,” the AT&T-owned cable-news network said in a statement. “CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist.”

Donald Trump Jr. had earlier on Saturday accused CNN of refusing to run the commercial.

The Trump campaign’s maneuver has many of the marks of a publicity stunt. Many entrepreneurs and marketing organizations often submit commercials that are perceived as too extreme or partisan for mainstream media, and then work to get attention from media outlets by claiming the commercials were rejected. Oftentimes, the ads were never going to be suitable to run on a broad-based media outlet. The method often comes to the fore around the Super Bowl, when marketers who can’t afford the price of a commercial or who never intended to run an ad directed at general TV audiences claim their ad was rejected by a network like CBS, NBC or Fox in an effort to reap free publicity.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Presidential Race Cable News Donald Trump

    CNN, Trump Jr. Spar Over Controversial Campaign Ad

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

  • Outlander Season 4 2018

    'Outlander' Team on Why Season 4 Came with the 'Biggest Challenge' of the Series

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

  • Divorce HBO

    'Divorce' Renewed for Season 3 at HBO With New Showrunner, Smaller Episode Count

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

  • StarGirl

    TV Roundup: 'Stargirl' Series at DC Universe Casts Anjelika Washington

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

  • Alone Together

    'Alone Together' Canceled at Freeform After Two Seasons

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

  • Sibel Kekilli arrives at the 66th

    'Game of Thrones' Star Sibel Kekilli Talks Shae, Being German and Turkish

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

  • Kat Dennings

    Kat Dennings Comedy 'Dollface' Ordered to Series at Hulu

    CNN and the oldest son of President Donald Trump got into a dispute on Twitter about the attempted placement of a commercial on the network urging viewers to vote for Republicans in the midterm election. In a statement, CNN said it turned down a commercial from the Trump campaign pushing people to vote Republican because […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad