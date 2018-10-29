You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Another Suspicious Package Addressed to CNN Found in Atlanta

Cynthia Littleton

NYPD officers depart from the Time Warner Center area, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bombExplosive Devices, New York, USA - 24 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Kevin Hagen/AP/REX/Shutterstock

CNN disclosed Monday that another suspicious packaged addressed to the all-news cabler has been discovered at a postal facility in Atlanta.

The news comes five days after a pipe bomb was mailed to CNN’s New York headquarters. The discovery of the package on Oct. 24 forced the evacuation of Time Warner Center in Manhattan and sent its anchors out to the street to cover the chaotic scene. The CNN mail bomb was part of a spree of explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. A suspect in the case, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested in Plantation, Fla. on Friday.

CNN emphasized that mail sent to its New York offices is now being screened at an offsite facility. “There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center,” CNN chief Jeff Zucker said a statement. “This package would not have come directly to CNN Center, even if it hadn’t been intercepted first.”

More to come

