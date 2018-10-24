CNN Returns to New York Offices After Bomb Scare

CNN employees have returned to their offices in New York City, hours after authorities found a potentially lethal explosive had been sent to the facility located in upper midtown Manhattan.
“The NYPD has concluded its security sweep, and it is now safe to return to the building<‘ said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker in a memo to staff. ” I so appreciate your patience, as I know what a long day this has been for all of you.”
More to come…
