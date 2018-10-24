You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Returns to New York Offices After Bomb Scare

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of CNN

CNN employees have returned to their offices in New York City, hours after authorities found a potentially lethal explosive had been sent to the facility located in upper midtown Manhattan.

“The NYPD has concluded its security sweep, and it is now safe to return to the building<‘ said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker in a memo to staff. ” I so appreciate your patience, as I know what a long day this has been for all of you.”

More to come…

  CNN Returns to New York Offices

    CNN Returns to New York Offices After Bomb Threat

  'Supernatural' Boss Talks Dean's New Trauma

    'Supernatural' Boss Talks Dean's New Trauma and Michael as 'Big Bad' of Season 14

  Lisa Levenson

    Unscripted Exec Lisa Levenson Joins Wilshire Studios

  Fox News Building

    Fox News: 'Our Thoughts Are With CNN'

  CNN bomb alert

    Journalists, Tourists and Locals Caught Up in Chaotic Scene Outside CNN Headquarters

  Disney Channel Orders Hybrid Scripted, Improvised

    Disney Channel Orders Hybrid Scripted, Improvised Multi-Cam Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

  ATYPICAL

    'Atypical' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

