CNN Readies Final Season of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' (Report)

Variety Staff

Anthony Bourdain Dead
Anthony Bourdain’s tragic death left CNN without one of its most recognizable personalities, but the cable-news outlet intends to maintain the culinary explorer’s presence at the network a little longer.

CNN will air a final season of Bourdain’s popular “Parts Unknown”  this fall, according to a report in The Los Angeles Times. CNN has one finished episode and four others that    will have to rely on directors and producers to complete, according to Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, who revealed the network’s Bourdain plans in an interview with the Times.

The first episode will be the only one to use Bourdain’s narration, a signature element of the series.

Other episodes in the series’ final season will rely on archival footage and memories from crew members.

A CNN spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment.

