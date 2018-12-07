CNN’s New York Office Evacuates Over Bomb Threat

CNN’s New York headquarters has been evacuated late Thursday night due to a nearby bomb threat. It is unclear whether the threat was directed at CNN or another location close by.

CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted that the headquarters had been evacuated while NYPD investigates.

The network is airing taped programming due to the disruption, including “Anderson Cooper 360” on the East Coast.

Stelter also tweeted that 58th Street outside the company’s Columbus Circle headquarters has been closed down by police to traffic. A rep for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday.

CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted that CNN’s floor in the Time Warner Center was evacuated in the middle of his nightly live show.

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

The NYPD is investigating a bomb threat near CNN NYC's office at Columbus Circle. Due to the threat, the office has been evacuated. Right now CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

I was at Whole Foods, in the basement of the sprawling Time Warner Center complex, when I heard sirens upstairs. Now 58th St is closed off. pic.twitter.com/DEg3cW5eBB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

More to come…