Fox News Backs CNN’s White House Lawsuit

CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a standup before a new conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in WashingtonTrump Media, Washington, USA - 07 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials.

The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news organizations as “enemies of the people.”

