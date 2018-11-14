Fox News Backs CNN’s White House Lawsuit

Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials.
The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news organizations as “enemies of the people.”
More to come…
Popular on Variety
UWTbvKJQ
Top TV Salaries Revealed
Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'
'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All
'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence
Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'
Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy
Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'
Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]
Fox News is endorsing CNN’s legal effort to regain correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. The cable news network announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an amicus brief in support of a CNN-launched lawsuit. The move illustrates a circling of wagons among major media outlets as the Trump administration continues to portray news […]