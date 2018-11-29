×
CNN Parts Ways With Contributor Marc Lamont Hill After U.N. Speech

By
Variety Staff

A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst

CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” the network said in a statement Thursday.

Hill ended his remarks at a Wednesday United Nations appearance calling for a free Palestine “from the river to the sea.” The line is often recognized as a mantra used by Palestinian nationalists inveighing against Israel.

On Twitter, Hill said his remarks has been misinterpreted. “My reference to ‘river to the sea’ was not a call to destroy anything or anyone. It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza. The speech very clearly and specifically said those things. No amount of debate will change what I actually said or what I meant,” he said.

CNN has occasionally had to cut ties with individual contributors whose remarks or behavior draw scrutiny and controversy. In September, it parted ways with Jason Miller, a one-time Trump campaign official after he became embroiled in a court case. And it stopped working with one contributor, Jeffrey Lord, who made frequent on-air appearances, after he used the phrase “Seig heil” on Twitter.

 

    CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN," the network said in a statement Thursday. Hill ended his remarks […]

    CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN," the network said in a statement Thursday. Hill ended his remarks […]

    CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN," the network said in a statement Thursday. Hill ended his remarks […]

    CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN," the network said in a statement Thursday. Hill ended his remarks […]

    CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN," the network said in a statement Thursday. Hill ended his remarks […]

    CNN said it had parted ways with Marc Lamont Hill, a contributor and a professor of media studies at Temple University, after remarks he made during a talk at the United Nations generated protest. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN," the network said in a statement Thursday. Hill ended his remarks […]

