CNN New York Headquarters Evacuated After Discovery of Suspicious Package

CNN’s New York City office was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found inside the cable news network’s mailroom. Reporters for CNN said there were no injuries and the move was precautionary.

Responding units have arrived at the company’s Time Warner Center headquarters, with CNN reporter Jim Sciutto contradicted saying that four or five units, including members of the bomb squad were already in place. Police were notified at 9:40 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the NYPD. CNN isn’t the only media company with offices in the building. WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO, has employees at Time Warner Center, as does Turner Networks.

Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were on air when the building’s fire alarm went off and employees began evacuating. CNN said that the package is being treated as a real explosive and contains wires and pipe.

“We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation,” CNN chief Jeff Zucker wrote in a memo to staff. “The NYPD is on scene, and we [are] working closely with them to take every precaution. We are also checking all bureaus around the world, out of a complete abundance of caution.”

The discovery comes after suspicious packages were sent to former president Barack Obama, former president Bill Clinton and his wife former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and liberal billionaire and political fundraiser George Soros. Another package, addressed to the White House, was also reportedly sent.

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”