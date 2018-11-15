TV Ratings: CMA Awards Down Over 30 Percent From 2017, Hit All-Time Low

The 2018 CMA Awards posted a new all-time low in the overnight ratings, shedding a massive chunk of the show’s audience from last year.

Airing from 8-11 p.m. on ABC, the awards telecast is currently at a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers. Last year’s telecast drew a 3.2 rating and 14.3 million viewers, meaning this year is down a whopping 34% in the demo and 29% in total viewers.

This is the latest in a long line of live programming that has suffered serious ratings erosion over the years. Back in September, for example, the 2018 Emmy Awards hit a new viewership low as well, clocking in with just 10.2 million viewers.

Nevertheless, the CMA Awards were the highest-rated and most-watched program on broadcast last night.

Elsewhere on broadcast, most shows held about even with their prior week performance. “Survivor” (1.4, 7.2 million) was down slightly in the demo on CBS but tied with Fox’s “Empire” (1.4, 4.9 million) as the next highest-rated program after the CMA Awards.

Also on CBS, “SEAL Team” (0.8, 5.2 million) likewise took a small hit in the demo compared to last week.