‘Claws,’ ‘Animal Kingdom’ Renewed at TNT

TNT has renewed both “Claws” and “Animal Kingdom.” “Claws” will be returning for a third season while “Animal Kingdom” will be back for a fourth.

Season 3 of “Animal Kingdom,” stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra and special guest star Denis Leary. In last season’s finale, Baz (Scott Speedman) was shot while on his way to Mexico after framing Smurf (Barkin) for murder. His fate was revealed in the season premiere, which opens with Smurf still in jail and her grandson J (Cole) in charge of the family business. The Cody men find themselves increasingly divided as they fight for both control and their independence, but have to come together when outside threats emerge. Denis Leary made his series debut as Billy, Deran’s (Weary) drifter dad who comes back to make amends, but may have other motives.

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. John Wells serves as executive producer on the series. It was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film of the same name that was written and directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

Related Niecy Nash on Realizing Her Childhood Goal of Being 'Black, Fabulous and on TV' 'The Last Ship' to End With Season 5 at TNT

“Claws” follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris. Last season saw Desna (Nash) trade one crime boss for another as the Russian mob took control of both the pain clinic and the salon. With new management comes new problems for the women to handle.

“Claws” is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as showrunner, and Eliot Laurence, who created the series. The series is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T.

Both shows join TNT’s “The Alienist” among the top 10 highest-rated cable dramas in 2018. The Season 2 premiere of “Claws” drew 1.3 million viewers in adults 18-49 in Live+7, up 38% fro last year’s series debut. The two-night, two-telecast Season 3 launch of “Animal Kingdom” combined for 4.3 million viewers.