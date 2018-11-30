CW to Develop Victoria Schwab Novel ‘City of Ghosts’ as Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The CW is developing a one-hour drama series based on the book “City of Ghosts” by Victoria Schwab, Variety has learned exclusively.

In the series, after a near-death experience, college grad Cassidy moves to Scotland to study paranormal psychology at the University of Edinburgh in hopes of learning more about her strange connection to the afterlife. There she meets the enigmatic Dr. Barrow and discovers that her gift is more powerful that she ever thought possible.

Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden serve as writers and executive producers on the adaptation. Their previous TV credits include “Taken,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Bones,” and “Bones.”

I. Marlene King, who developed and served as showrunner on the popular Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars,” will executive produce along with Lauren Wagner of King’s Long Lake Media. Long Lake Media will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This is the latest literary adaptation to be put into development at The CW. As Variety previously reported, the network is also developing series based on “The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter,” “The Lifeboat Clique,” and a female-led version of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

Wyscarver and Golden are repped by CAA, The Cartel, and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light LLP. Schwab is repped by CAA and Root Literary. King is repped by WME and Morris Yorn.