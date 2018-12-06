×
Cinedigm, CITVC to Bring 500 Hours of China Content to U.S. Streaming

Cinedigm - Bambu
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cinedigm

Los Angeles-based content aggregator and distributor, Cinedigm will partner with China International TV Corporation (CITVC) to bring 500 hours of Chinese content to American viewers on Bambu, its digital channel specifically for Chinese-language material set to launch early next year. CITVC is a subsidiary of state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), and is one of the country’s most influential media groups.

The deal, touted by Cinedigm as a “cornerstone” of its content strategy for Bambu, will give American fans of Chinese entertainment access to shows like CCTV’s runaway hit documentary series “A Bite of China,” which serves up mouthwatering footage of specialty foods and their preparation from across the country, and the immensely popular 2015 historical drama “Nirvana in Fire,” described by some as China’s “Game of Thrones.” Older classics like “Journey to the West,” the most watched show in Chinese TV history, will also stream. Most of the content will be dubbed into English.

“These 500 hours [of] drama and documentary are the most well-known content in China. By providing [such] content, we hope that U.S. audience[s] [can] know more and understand more about China,” said CITVC executive president Shen Jianing, adding that she hoped to work more closely with Cinedigm in the future.

“This tremendous mix of content will attract the young American consumers we want on Bambu,” said Bill Sondheim, president of Cinedigm Entertainment Group and international distribution.

