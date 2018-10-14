‘Chuck Berry’ Feature Documentary Gets International Launch in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Mipcom 2018 just got a little bit more rock ‘n’ roll after Kew Media Distribution landed the rights to “Chuck Berry,” a new feature documentary about the music legend that also features contributions from several other music icons.

Kew is launching the project at the market in Cannes after teaming with music film specialist Cardinal Releasing. Earlier this year the latter announced an exclusive deal with the estate of Chuck Berry and his widow Themetta Berry.

Jon Brewer directed and produced “Chuck Berry,” adding to his body of music documentaries, which include B.B. King: The Life of Riley,” “Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark,” and “Jimi Hendrix: The Guitar Hero.”

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Berry is acknowledged as a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll. His hits included “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The star died in Missouri last year. He was 90.

Keith Richards, Steven Van Zandt, and Alice Cooper are among those talking about Berry’s life and music in the film, which was made by Cardinal’s sister production business Emperor Media, and Chuck The Documentary Production.

Kew sells several Emperor titles internationally including the Brewer-helmed “Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story,” which has sold strongly after its bow on Sky Arts in the U.K.

“We’re very pleased to partner once again with Jon Brewer and his team in launching the landmark documentary special ‘Chuck Berry’ to the global market, which presents a captivating inside look at the remarkable life of one of music’s greatest icons,” said Jonathan Ford, EVP of sales at Kew Media Distribution.

