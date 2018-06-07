You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christof Wahl, ProSiebenSat.1's COO and Digital Czar, to Exit

ProSiebenSat.1 COO Christof Wahl is leaving the German broadcaster and media company. He has overseen the company’s efforts to diversify and open up revenue streams beyond TV advertising. As such he has overseen the company’s online video and ad business, including the 7TV streaming service that ProSieben runs with Discovery.

ProSieben said that Wahl was leaving by mutual consent at the end of July and that it would then combine its digital and entertainment businesses. It has been a period of executive upheaval at ProSieben, with Thomas Ebeling announcing his exit as CEO late last year soon after making controversial comments in which he called ProSieben viewers “obese” and “poor.” Company revenues slipped 3% in the first quarter, although it said it had enjoyed a “solid start” to 2018.

Werner Brandt, supervisory board chairman of ProSiebenSat.1, said: “I thank Christof Wahl on behalf of the whole supervisory board for the excellent development and expansion of areas that are relevant for ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s digital future.”

Deputy CEO Conrad Albert paid tribute to Wahl. “Christof Wahl has built up the video joint venture 7TV that we, together with Discovery, want to establish and strongly grow to a successful entertainment streaming offering. Christof Wahl has thus participated in shaping important cornerstones for our company’s future.”

The outgoing exec has been at ProSieben since early 2016. He was appointed to the executive board in May 2016, and promoted to COO, with responsibility for digital entertainment.

