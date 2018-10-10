You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Spencer to Develop Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With LeBron James Producing

Chris Spencer attends the 46th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif46th NAACP Image Awards Nomineesâ?™ Luncheon, Beverly Hills, USA
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Invision/AP/REX

Comedian Chris Spencer is developing a multi-camera comedy at Fox that boasts LeBron James among its executive producers, Variety has learned.

The series is currently titled “I Just Do” and is inspired by Spencer’s comedy. It’s about an African-American family therapist and his loving and expressive Latina wife living beyond their means in an upper-middleclass neighborhood, where they are raising twin teenagers with the “help” of their intrusive parents.

Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. Spencer will star in the series in addition to serving as a writer and co-executive producer. John Beck and Ron Hart will also write in addition to executive producing. James and Maverick Carter will executive produce via their SpringHill Entertainment banner. J.P. Williams will also serve as a co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television and SpringHill will produce.

In addition to his stand up, Spencer has appeared as an actor in films like “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” “Black Dynamite,” “Postal,” and “I Really Hate My Ex.” He has also appeared on shows like “In Living Color,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Significant Others,” and “Being Mary Jane.” He was also one of the co-creators of the Showtime series “White Famous” and has worked as a writer on shows like “Grown-ish,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” and worked on the BET Awards for multiple years. He is repped by WME and Parallel Entertainment, Inc.

This is also the latest broadcast project James and SpringHill have set up this season. Previously, NBC put the female-led basketball drama “Hoops” and the comedy “Brotherly Love” from SpringHill, while The CW is also developing a female-led version of “Lean on Me” with James and Carter producing. SpringHill is repped by WME.

Beck and Hart are repped by Paradigm, manager Rob Golenberg, and Morris, Barnes.

