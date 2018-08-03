Chris Rock to Star in ‘Fargo’ Season 4

Chris Rock
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Rock is moving to “Fargo.”

The comedian will star in season four of FX’s hit limited series “Fargo,” the network announced Friday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour. The critically acclaimed series will begin production next year, for a targeted air date next year as well.

Described as a story of “immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money,” season 4 of “Fargo” is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Rock will play the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.

Noah Hawley, who created the award-winning series, will again return as showrunner, writer and director. Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron have also served as executive producers. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

“I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah,” said Rock.

This marks a return to FX for Rock, who was an executive producer on “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.” which aired from 2012-2013. He also executive produced BET’s late-night talk show  “The Rundown with Robin Thede” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” which ran from 2005-2009.

The first season of “Fargo,” which starred Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman and was set in 2006, won three Emmy Awards, including best miniseries. Season two, set in 1979, featured an ensemble cast including Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Jean Smart, and earned two Emmys. The third installment, set in 2010, starred Ewan McGregor (in dual roles), Carrie Coon and Mary Beth Winstead, landed six Emmy noms.

