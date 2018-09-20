Chris Evans to Star in Straight-to-Series Drama ‘Defending Jacob’ for Apple

Chris Evans has signed on to star in and executive produce the limited series “Defending Jacob,” which has been ordered straight-to-series at Apple, Variety has learned.

The series is based on the 2012 best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay. It tells the story of a father whose 14 year old son is accused of murder. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who will also serve as showrunner. It will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman executive producing for Anonymous Content. Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum will executive produce and direct the series.

This will mark Evans’ first regular television role since he appeared in the miniseries “Opposite Sex” back in 2000, which was his only regular TV role to date. The actor is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently playing the patriotic hero in the global box office hit “Avengers: Infinity War.” Evans is also known for roles in films like “Snowpiercer” and the original “Fantastic Four” film along with its sequel “Rise of the Silver Surfer.” He recently starred on Broadway to critical acclaim in “Lobby Hero” and is about to begin production on the film “The Devil All the Time.”

Bomback wrote both “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” He also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film “Outlaw King” starring Chris Pine. He is also writing the upcoming “The Umbrella Academy” TV series at Netflix and an adaptation of “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

Tyldum was nominated for an Oscar in 2015 for directing the critically-acclaimed film “The Imitation Game.” He also recently directed the pilot for the Amazon serise “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” as well as the pilot for the Starz series “Counterpart.”

Evans is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern. Tyldum is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, Laviolette, Feldman, Schenkman & Goodman. Bomback is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and David Colden.