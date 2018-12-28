KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Dies After Being Found Unconscious at Glendale Motel

KTLA anchor Chris Burrous died Thursday afternoon after being found unconscious at a motel in Glendale, Calif. He was 43.

Burrous was found unresponsive by Glendale firefighters and died later at a hospital. Firefighters found him “suffering from a medical emergency” in a room at the Days Inn in downtown Glendale, according to the Glendale Police Department.

“The man was not breathing and CPR was administered as paramedics prepared to transport him to the hospital,” Glendale police said in a news release. Police were contacted by telephone at 1:14 p.m. by a man who told them “an individual he was with had passed out and was possibly not breathing.”

Police said the caller indicated that Burrous “had possibly overdosed.” No other information was disclosed about the caller or details of what was found at the scene. Police are awaiting a Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office report for a determination on the cause of death.

“Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers,” said KTLA president-general manager Don Corsini and news director Jason Ball in a statement. “He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

Burrous had been a regular on KTLA’s air since 2011. He was co-anchor of the weekend edition of “KTLA Morning News” and also served as a news correspondent for other KTLA telecasts. Burrous was recently part of the KTLA team that covered the state’s devastating wildfires last month and the mass shooting at Thousand Oaks’ Borderline Bar & Grill.

Burrous was also known for his “Burrous Bites” segment spotlighting local eateries, and for his “Made in California” series of reports on local businesses.

Burrous came to Tribune Media’s KTLA after serving as an anchor for Tribune’s WPIX-TV New York. He began his broadcasting career while attending Chapman University in Orange County. He worked for radio stations in San Bernardino and San Jose before seguing to TV as an evening anchor on KEVN-TV, the Fox affiliate in Rapid City, South Dakota.

From South Dakota Burrous returned to California in 1999 as an anchor for KGET-TV in Bakersfield and later worked for KGPE-TV in Fresno. He then spent six years in the Golden State’s capital as anchor for KMAX-TV’s “Good Day Sacramento.”

Burrous met his wife, Mai Do-Burrous, at KGET where she also worked as a journalist. The couple married in 2003. Burrous, who lived in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley, moved to KTLA after a year at WPIX-TV because he wanted his daughter to grow up close to his family.

In addition to his wife, Burrous’ survivors include the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, Isabella.