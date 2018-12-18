‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Netflix has ordered two more seasons of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The streamer has ordered another 16 episodes of the series, which will be split into two parts like Season 1 and 2. Season 3 and 4 will begin production in 2019. Season 2 is set to premiere April 5, 2019.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft. It finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

It stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Gavin Leatherwood. Jedidiah Goodacre will join the series as Dorian Gray along with Alexis Denisof as Mary Wardwell’s boyfriend, Adam Masters.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, is the showrunner for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger. Berlanti Productions produces along with Warner Bros. Television.

“Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”