TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ First Look Photos

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases photos from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” while CBS All Access debuts the official trailer for “One Dollar.”

FIRST LOOKS

Gearing up for release on Oct. 26, Netflix has unveiled initial photos of upcoming series “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” The first photo (above) previews Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, while the second (below) features a scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina with Shipka, Richard Coyle as “Father Blackwood,” Lucy Davis as “Hilda Spellman,” Miranda Otto as “Zelda Spellman,” and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph, and Tati Gabrielle as “The Weird Sisters.” The series hails from “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

CASTING

IFC has announced that the upcoming seven-episode season of “Documentary Now!” will feature a musical-inspired episode, “Original Cast Album: Co-Op,” as an homage to the 1970 D.A. Pennebaker documentary, “Original Cast Album: Company.” John Mulaney, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Alex Brightman, James Urbaniak, and Renee Elise Goldsberry have signed on to guest star in the episode.The new season of the series co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 10 p.m.

DATES

Hit documentary “RBG” will make its TV debut via CNN Films on Monday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m./12 a.m. ET on CNN/U.S. Directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the film explores the legacy and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. An original podcast series, “Beyond Notorious,” hosted by CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jeffrey Toobin, will accompany the broadcast premiere and be released beginning Monday, Aug. 20. The podcast will include interviews with Ginsburg’s granddaughter, Clara Spera, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia‘s son, Eugene Scalia, and former Ginsburg clients Stephen Wiesenfeld and Sharron Frontiero Cohen.

CBS All Access has dropped the official trailer for mystery series, “One Dollar,” which is set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 30. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. The story charts the path of a one-dollar bill in a small rust belt town, connecting a group of characters to a shocking multiple murder. The cast features John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chris Denham, and Philip Ettinger. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Mark Millar (“Wanted,” “Kick-Ass“), under his Millarworld banner for Netflix, has announced “Prodigy” as his second comic book series franchise. Rafael Albuquerque (“Batman,” “American Vampire“) will illustrate the series. In “Prodigy,” which will be available in comic book stores and online on Dec. 5, Edison Crane aka the world’s smartest man running the world’s most successful business seeks a challenge–becoming the go-to guy for governments around the world to fix problems they just can’t handle.