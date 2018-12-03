TV News Roundup: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Sets Part Two Premiere Date

In Today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix announced the premiere dates for part two of the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and season five of “Grace and Frankie.”

DATES

The fifth season of Netflix’s hit comedy series “Grace and Frankie” is set to premiere Jan. 18. In “Grace and Frankie,” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as enemies turned friends after their husbands come out as gay and leave them for each other. This season will deal with the fall out of last season’s finale, in which Grace and Frankie lost the beach house where they had lived for the majority of the show.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a new teaser trailer for part two of Season 1 of its “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” series, premiering April 5. In the new trailer, Sabrina sports a new white hairdo while once again navigating her complicated relationship between the witch world and the human world. Watch the full teaser trailer below.

TruTV released a trailer for the second season of “I’m Sorry,” returning Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season, Andrea Savage is returning as Andrea who questions her theoretical market value as a prostitute and the downsides of having a child who can read. Joining Andrea is her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci) and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull). Watch the full trailer below.

Variety has obtained an exclusive trailer for Topic Studio‘s new documentary “The View From Here,” which is set to premiere Dec. 4 on Topic.com. Directed by Scott Z. Burns, “The View From Here” showcases a series of intimate portraits of people facing death at the hands of terminal illness. Linda, Lee, Brian, David and Sally will all share their thoughts about their families and how they really feel about the prospects of facing their end. Watch the full trailer below.

Related 'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover Showrunner Eric Newman and Star Michael Peña on Making ‘Narcos: Mexico’

MTV released a new preview trailer for its upcoming reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” which is set to premiere Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series will follow Lohan as she opens up a new club in Mykonos alongside a handpicked team of ambitious VIP hosts. Leading up to the premiere, viewers will also be able to watch Lindsay’s most memorable moments in a “Growing up Lohan” special, premiering Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. Watch the full preview trailer below.

ACQUISITIONS

Starz has acquired the eight-episode drama series “Dublin Murders,” from Fremantle. Adapted from Tana French’s first two novels in the “Dublin Murder Squad” crime series, “Dublin Murders” will follow the work of detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox as played by Killian Scott and Sarah Greene respectively. Also joining the predominantly Irish cast is Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Moe Dunford, Leah McNamara, Ian Kenny, Eugene O’Hare, Jonny Holden, Conleth Hill and Peter McDonald. Production is currently underway in Belfast and Dublin, and the series is eyeing a 2019 release date.

DEVELOPMENT

Fox is developing a new single-camera comedy series titled “Eight” from writer Alison Bennett and Rob Rosell. After children of divorce Jillian and Trevor have a baby and get married, they must navigate their new family dynamic while dealing with eight different grandparents who all have their own opinions about how to raise a family. Bennett and Rosell are executive producing.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon‘s live-action show “Henry Danger” is set to surpass the 100-episode mark after being picked up for an additional ten episodes. The order bring’s the series total to 117, making it Nickelodeon’s longest-running, live-action sitcom. In the 100th episode, the Schwoz’s family reunion will cause chaos in the Man Cave, prompting a competition between characters about who can create the best room within the cave. To date, only two other Nickelodeon shows have reached 100 episodes: “iCarly” and “The Thundermans.”

CASTINGS

John Cho, Allison Tolman and Jacob Tremblay are all joining CBS’ upcoming adaptation of “The Twilight Zone.” All three actors will star in the episode titled “The Wunderkind” alongside Erica Tremblay, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani and host/narrator Jordan Peele.

EXECUTIVES

Adam Bird, Jennifer Mullin, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Pitaro, Ryan Seacrest and Strauss Zelnick are joining the Paley Center for Media‘s Board of Trustees. New members are also joining the center’s Los Angeles Board of Governors, the likes of which include Randy Freer, Tina Perry, Kevin Reilly, Jennifer Salke and Michael Wright. The Board offers advice and counsel for the center as well as key input about its strategies and operations while the Los Angeles Board of Governors advises it on its strategic goals and its Los Angeles programming calendar.

RATINGS

The special “Garth! Live at Notre Dame” on CBS finished with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers in the Sunday overnight ratings. That was good enough to make it among the most-watched programs of the night behind only NFL coverage and “60 Minutes.”