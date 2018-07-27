‘Chicago Fire’ Casts Annie Ilonzeh, Steven Boyer in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Annie Ilonzeh Steven Boyer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Annie Ilonzeh/Steven Boyer

Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a chip on her shoulder from the previous bumps in the road, yet takes everything in stride.

Boyer will play Assistant Deputy Commissioner Jerry Gorsch, the recently named Assistant Deputy Commissioner at the CFD. Nursing a Napoleon complex, Gorsh is not a typical hero. Never known for his bravery, he’s a former firefighter who has set his eyes on the cushier jobs at headquarters.

Ilonzeh has had recurring roles on shows like “Empire,” “Person of Interest,” “Graceland,” “Drop Dead Diva,”
“Arrow,” and “Switched at Birth.” She is known for her starring role on ABC’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” and for playing Maya Ward on “General Hospital.” She also just completed a starring role opposite Jennifer Garner in
the action drama thriller “Peppermint.” She is repped by Etcetera and Company and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Boyer currently stars on NBC’s crime mockumentary “Trial & Error.” He has also appeared on shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Wife,” and “Law & Order.” He is repped by the Stone Manners Salners Agency and Bleecker Street Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Annie Ilonzeh Steven Boyer

    'Chicago Fire' Casts Annie Ilonzeh, Steven Boyer in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a […]

  • With Disney/Fox or Comcast, Sky Will

    Whether Disney-Fox or Comcast, Sky Will Be Part of a U.S.-Owned European Media Giant

    “Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a […]

  • Castle Rock

    Stephen King-Inspired Movies and Shows to Watch With Hulu's 'Castle Rock'

    “Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a […]

  • you me her season 2 renewed

    AT&T Audience Network Renews 'Condor,' 'You Me Her'

    “Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Board to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against CEO Leslie Moonves

    “Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    CBS Stock Tumbles on Reports of Sexual-Harassment Allegations Against CEO Leslie Moonves

    “Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad