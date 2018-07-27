‘Chicago Fire’ Casts Annie Ilonzeh, Steven Boyer in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

“Chicago Fire” has cast both Annie Ilonzeh and Steven Boyer in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, described as an intelligent, easygoing and confident new paramedic. Foster is new to the Chicago Fire Department but is a quick and effective worker. She may have a chip on her shoulder from the previous bumps in the road, yet takes everything in stride.

Boyer will play Assistant Deputy Commissioner Jerry Gorsch, the recently named Assistant Deputy Commissioner at the CFD. Nursing a Napoleon complex, Gorsh is not a typical hero. Never known for his bravery, he’s a former firefighter who has set his eyes on the cushier jobs at headquarters.

Ilonzeh has had recurring roles on shows like “Empire,” “Person of Interest,” “Graceland,” “Drop Dead Diva,”

“Arrow,” and “Switched at Birth.” She is known for her starring role on ABC’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” and for playing Maya Ward on “General Hospital.” She also just completed a starring role opposite Jennifer Garner in

the action drama thriller “Peppermint.” She is repped by Etcetera and Company and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Boyer currently stars on NBC’s crime mockumentary “Trial & Error.” He has also appeared on shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Wife,” and “Law & Order.” He is repped by the Stone Manners Salners Agency and Bleecker Street Entertainment.