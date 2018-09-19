Chevy Chase Basically Hates the Current ‘SNL’

Colin Jost and Michael Che’s rapport on “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” may have scored them the hosting gig at the 70th Emmy Awards, but the pair can’t count their “SNL” predecessor Chevy Chase as a fan.

Chase was part of the original “SNL” cast that debuted in 1975 and established the “Update” segment, but he didn’t have kind words for the current show, now approaching its 44th season.

“I’m amazed that Lorne [Michaels] has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—ing believe it,” Chase said. “That means a whole generation of s—heads laughs at the worst f—ing humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s— than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

It’s not just the current cast that Chase criticized — he hasn’t liked most of the most seasons of “SNL.”

“I’d have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill,” Chase said. “Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”

This is the second time that Chase has criticized the show recently. On an episode of Netflix’s “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” the 74-year-old specifically called out the lackluster reading of the show’s catchphrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”

“I mean it just gets so bad,” Chase said about the delivery. “It seems like some guys are out there just to be the guy who says, ‘Live from New York,’ and then does it poorly. Anyway, that’s not nice of me to say, but…f— ’em.”

Some previous coworkers of the star of classic comedy films like “Caddyshack” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation” haven’t exactly had glowing things to say about Chase, either. Former “SNL” cast member Terry Sweeney called him a “monster,” while his one-time “Community” co-star Donald Glover said Chase told him, “People think you’re funnier because you’re black.”

Despite all the animosity toward the show that launched his career, Chase still has hopes to return to Studio 8H.

He appeared on the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015, and even asked “SNL” creator and producer Michaels if he could host. And last November, Chase only had good things to say about late castmates John Belushi and Gilda Radner, and his memories at “SNL.”

“I can’t tell you, to be up there, on that stage, doing that stuff,” Chase said. “Oh, God, it was fun. I’ll tell you, I’d do it again in a minute.”