Chelsea Peretti Is Leaving ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Chelsea Peretti Brooklyn Nine Nine
CREDIT: Erica Parise/NBC

Everyone’s favorite “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” dancing sass master is leaving the show.

In a tweet Wednesday, Chelsea Peretti announced her departure from the NBC comedy after a brief stint on Season 6, with some possible guest appearances hinted at for the future.

“B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina,” she wrote.

Peretti then went on to quote Emmy Rossum in a follow-up tweet, poking fun at the “Shameless” actress’ departure from her own show, complete with highlighted quotes from the original statement. “It is hard for me to know exactly what to say,” Peretti wrote. “Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about ‘Shameless.'”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” showrunner Dan Goor also weighed in on Twitter, writing, “From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create the show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti to be a part of it, and she always will be. She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history. We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to the character that can only be described as ‘The human embodiment of the 100 emoji.’ While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti. I mean she got run over by a frickin’ bus, and she only missed like a week of work.”

Peretti plays the precinct’s lovable civilian administrator, Gina Linetti, who actively avoids doing work while gleefully inserting biting quips into every conversation around the office. Peretti has appeared in almost every episode of the show (except for when she went on maternity leave in Season 5), and is involved in several long-running jokes, including her strange familial relationship with Charles (Joe Lo Truglio).

Peretti, who has also made appearances in “Game Night,” “Big Mouth,” and “Future Worm,” will be starring in the upcoming comedy film “Friendsgiving.”

  Chelsea Peretti Brooklyn Nine Nine

    Chelsea Peretti Is Leaving 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

  Rams Chargers NFL

    NFL Ratings Are Still Slipping, but Not as Much as They Used to

  'Chronicles of Narnia' Series, Films in

    'Chronicles of Narnia' Series, Films in the Works at Netflix

  NBCU's Reality TV Streamer hayu Goes

    NBCU's Reality TV Streaming Service hayu Goes Live in Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

  Frank Spotnitz Developing Series Depicting Leonardo

    Frank Spotnitz Developing Series Depicting Leonardo da Vinci as Gay Outsider (EXCLUSIVE)

  Bianna Golodryga Joins 'CBS This Morning'

    Bianna Golodryga Joins 'CBS This Morning' as Co-Host

  Federation Entertainment Acquires Stake in WeMake

    Federation Entertainment Acquires Stake in WeMake

