Charter Picks Up Dark Comedy ‘E Is for Edie’ From Jeanie Bergen (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeanie Bergen

Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as showrunner, with Abominable Picture’s Brittany Cope and Jonathan Stern also executive producing.

Bergen’s script for the series earned her one of five coveted spots in Aaron Sorkin’s Master Class on screenwriting. She previously wrote for the go90 series “Zac & Mia” and also worked on Tig Notaro’s Amazon series “One Mississippi.” She is repped by Verve, Mosaic and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Reps for Charter Communications declined Variety’s request for comment.

“E Is for Edie” is Charter’s latest move into the original content space. Under the Spectrum Original Content initiative, the cable provider first ordered the cop drama series “LA’s Finest” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. That series–which is a spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film franchise–was originally developed as a pilot at NBC with the broadcaster ultimately passing. It was also reported in July that Charter was nearing a pick up of the scripted anthology series “Manhunt,” which originally debuted on Discovery. The first season of that series told the story of Ted Kaczynski, better known as the notorious Unabomber.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • Jeanie Bergen

    Charter Picks Up Dark Comedy 'E Is for Edie' From Jeanie Bergen (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as […]

  • GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal

    TV News Roundup: CBS Offers 'God Friended Me' Premiere Early Online

    Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as […]

  • Eagles Panthers Thursday Night Football

    Fox Will Offer Sunday Late-Night Football Show. The NFL Will Sell the Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as […]

  • William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

    Emmy Rossum to Exit 'Shameless' After Season 9

    Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as […]

  • Andy Casagrande Shark Week Cinematographer

    How a Shark Week Cinematographer Captures the Predators

    Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad