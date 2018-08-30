Charter Picks Up Dark Comedy ‘E Is for Edie’ From Jeanie Bergen (EXCLUSIVE)

Charter has acquired the dark comedy series “E Is for Edie,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The series begins when a single woman becomes the sole caregiver to her disabled sister. It is inspired by events in the life of series creator Jeanie Bergen, who will also executive produce the series. Kate Robbin will serve as showrunner, with Abominable Picture’s Brittany Cope and Jonathan Stern also executive producing.

Bergen’s script for the series earned her one of five coveted spots in Aaron Sorkin’s Master Class on screenwriting. She previously wrote for the go90 series “Zac & Mia” and also worked on Tig Notaro’s Amazon series “One Mississippi.” She is repped by Verve, Mosaic and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Reps for Charter Communications declined Variety’s request for comment.

“E Is for Edie” is Charter’s latest move into the original content space. Under the Spectrum Original Content initiative, the cable provider first ordered the cop drama series “LA’s Finest” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. That series–which is a spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film franchise–was originally developed as a pilot at NBC with the broadcaster ultimately passing. It was also reported in July that Charter was nearing a pick up of the scripted anthology series “Manhunt,” which originally debuted on Discovery. The first season of that series told the story of Ted Kaczynski, better known as the notorious Unabomber.