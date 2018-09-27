You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Charmed’ Reboot and Harry Styles-Produced ‘Happy Together’ Headed to Channel 4

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
HAPPY TOGETHER
CREDIT: CBS

Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International.

Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic series about a group of sisters who are witches, will air on Channel 4’s E4 after its bow on The CW in the U.S.

Happy Together,” which has One Direction star Harry Styles as an executive producer and stars Daman Wayans, Jr., is also for E4. It follows a thirty-something couple who reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star moves in with them.

It is loosely based on the time when, at the height of One Direction’s fame, Styles was living in the attic of Ben Winston, partner at James Corden’s shingle Fulwell 73. “I’m delighted ‘Happy Together’ will be on E4,” said Winston, who is an exec producer. “I couldn’t think of a better home for our show.”

The CBS-Channel 4 deal also gives the British broadcaster rights to future seasons of CBS All Access series “The Good Fight,” which will run on More4. The first season was the second-most-popular series on the service in 2017.

The distribution agreement also covers a range of library titles including “Frasier,” “Cheers,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “90210,” and “Rules of Engagement.”

“Channel 4 has been a longtime partner of ours, and it’s terrific that we’ve expanded on our relationship to include some of the most talked-about U.S. series from the new fall slate,” said Stephen Tague, EVP, client relations, EMEA, for CBSSI.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • HAPPY TOGETHER

    'Charmed' Reboot and Harry Styles-Produced 'Happy Together' Headed to Channel 4

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

  • 'American Horror Story' Recap: A 'Coven'

    'American Horror Story' Recap: A 'Coven' Trio Invades the Outpost in 'Forbidden Fruit'

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

  • AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTMandatory Credit:

    Chairman of Australian Broadcasting Corp. Resigns, Deepening Leadership Crisis

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

  • Pete Davidson Chevy Chase

    Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase for 'SNL' Diss, Calls Him 'Racist'

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

  • NFL Network Thursday Night Football on

    TV News Roundup: Fox News, Fox Sports Team Up for 'Thursday Night Football' Pregame Show

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    ReFrame Calls for First-Ever Television ReFrame Stamp Submissions

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

  • Mindy Kaling TCA

    Mindy Kaling on Gender Parity in Hollywood: 'I’ve Seen an Enormous Amount Of Change'

    Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International. “Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad