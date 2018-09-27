‘Charmed’ Reboot and Harry Styles-Produced ‘Happy Together’ Headed to Channel 4

Channel 4 has snapped up several new CBS dramas and will air the rebooted “Charmed” series and Harry Styles-produced comedy “Happy Together.” The British broadcaster has also secured new seasons of “The Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” as part of a new programming deal with CBS Studios International.

“Charmed,” a re-imagining of the classic series about a group of sisters who are witches, will air on Channel 4’s E4 after its bow on The CW in the U.S.

“Happy Together,” which has One Direction star Harry Styles as an executive producer and stars Daman Wayans, Jr., is also for E4. It follows a thirty-something couple who reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star moves in with them.

It is loosely based on the time when, at the height of One Direction’s fame, Styles was living in the attic of Ben Winston, partner at James Corden’s shingle Fulwell 73. “I’m delighted ‘Happy Together’ will be on E4,” said Winston, who is an exec producer. “I couldn’t think of a better home for our show.”

The CBS-Channel 4 deal also gives the British broadcaster rights to future seasons of CBS All Access series “The Good Fight,” which will run on More4. The first season was the second-most-popular series on the service in 2017.

The distribution agreement also covers a range of library titles including “Frasier,” “Cheers,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “90210,” and “Rules of Engagement.”

“Channel 4 has been a longtime partner of ours, and it’s terrific that we’ve expanded on our relationship to include some of the most talked-about U.S. series from the new fall slate,” said Stephen Tague, EVP, client relations, EMEA, for CBSSI.