CW Picks Up ‘Charmed’ for Full Season, ‘All American’ & ‘Legacies’ Get Three More Episodes Each

The CW has ordered more episodes of all three of its new fall dramas.

“Charmed” has received a back nine order, bringing its first season to 22 episodes total. Fellow freshman shows “All American” and “Legacies” have gotten picked up for three more episodes, meaning the first season of both shows will run for 16 episodes.

“Charmed,” a reboot of the original series, stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki, Nick Hargrove, and Rupert Evans. Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, and Carter Covington serve as executive producers. O’Toole, Rardin, and Snyder Urman created the reboot. The series is averaging a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers per episode in Live+7, on average doubling its key demo rating.

“All American” is inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger. It follows a standout high school football player from Compton who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. It stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z,Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, and Jalyn Hall. April Blair, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. April Blair created the series and was originally set to serve as showrunner before being replaced by Okoro Carroll shortly before the series premiere. It is averaging a 0.3 and 1 million viewers per episode in Live+7.

“Legacies” takes place in the same universe as “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.” It follows the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, and Matt Davis. Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive produce. Live+7 data for the show is not yet available, but in Live+Same Day it has averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers after two episodes.