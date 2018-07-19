‘Charmed’ Reboot Cast & EPs Talk Original Series, Female Empowerment

Charmed -- "Pilot"-- Image Number: CMD101c_0494rb.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera and Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Katie Yu

The cast and executive producers of The CW’s upcoming “Charmed” reboot debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, in part discussing how the new show will pay tribute to the original.

Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman teased that the show will feature plenty of tribute and callbacks to the original, which fans in attendance got a small taste of when the show’s pilot screened before the Q&A.

When asked why now was a good time to bring the show back, Urman said, “The original was so much about female empowerment and sisterhood and women taking over the world and I think we need that right now.”

Series star Melonie Diaz also discussed the fact that her character is gay and the importance of representation on television in the modern era. “This should be a normal thing,” Diaz said of seeing her character with her onscreen girlfriend. “Just a relationship with two people loving each other.”

Executive producer Jessica O’Toole also teased fans with what kinds of demons the Charmed Ones will be facing, including one that possesses your Fit Bit and drains your life force with every step.

In the reboot, after the tragic death of their mother, three sisters (Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.The original series ran from 1998 to 2008 on the WB Network and CW

The new series is based on a story by Urman, creator and showrunner of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” who will executive produce with “Jane the Virgin” writers O’Toole and Amy Rardin writing and executive producing. Brad Silberling, who has executive produced CW shows including “Jane the Virgin,” “Dynasty,” “No Tomorrow” and “Reign,” will direct and executive produce with Ben Silverman and Carter Covington also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Propagate Content,

“Charmed” premieres on The CW on Oct. 14.

