Apple Orders Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney Comedy Straight to Series

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a half-hour scripted comedy from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, Variety has learned.

The series is set in a video game development studio, with McElhenney also attached to star in addition to writing and executive producing alongside Day. The series marks the duo’s first collaboration as writers since “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” McElhenney co-created “It’s Always Sunny” with both he and Day starring and serving as executive producers on that show.

Day and McElhenney will executive produce via their RCG banner. The series will be produced by the recently announced Lionsgate-3 Arts Entertainment venture along with video game publisher Ubisoft. Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel will executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts, with Gérard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft also executive producing.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will begin airing its thirteenth season in September. It originally aired on FX but moved to FXX ahead of its ninth season. FX has already renewed the show for Seaosn 14, which will tie it with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the longest running live-action sitcom in American TV history.

McElhenney and former “It’s Always Sunny” writer and executive producer Rob Rosell currently have an untitled comedy pilot in contention for midseason at Fox, which will feature “It’s Always Sunny” star–and McElhenney’s wife–Kaitlin Olson in a lead role. Day is also an executive producer on that project, in addition to co-creating the Fox multi-cam comedy “The Cool Kids,” which will launch on the broadcaster this September.

McElhenney and Day are repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, LLP.