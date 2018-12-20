Fox’s Charlie Collier to Keynote NAB’s Executive Leadership Summit

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier will keynote the Executive Leadership Summit held as part of the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual convention in Las Vegas in April.

Collier’s address will mark one of the TV veteran’s first appearances at a major industry event since taking the helm of entertainment operations for Fox in October. The half-day gathering will be held April 7 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas during the NAB confab, which runs April 6-11.

The summit is designed to bring together senior executives from the content, advertising and financial realms to discuss the changing state of the TV marketplace, the M&A landscape and the future of content creation.

Co-chairs for the event include Sarah Baehr, co-chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media; Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer; Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch; Susan Schiekofer, chief digital investment officer, GroupM U.S.; and Tony Vinciquerra; chairman-CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Prior to joining Fox, Collier was head of AMC and SundanceTV. He’d been with AMC Networks since 2006.