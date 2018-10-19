Charlie Collier Named Fox Entertainment CEO; Gary Newman Exits

Gary Newman will exit his role at Fox Television Group as longtime AMC exec Charlie Collier prepares to take over as head of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting.

Collier has been named CEO of entertainment for Fox, Fox chief executive Lachlan Murdoch announced Friday in a company-wide memo. The surprise move puts an abrupt cap on Newman’s decades-long career at Fox, where he worked with counterpart Dana Walden to turn 20th Century Fox Television into arguably the most successful studio in television and more recently ran the network with Walden. It also moves Collier from AMC Networks, where he helped build AMC into an original programming power on the backs of series such as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Walking Dead.”

In this role, Mr. Collier will oversee the Fox Broadcasting Network and lead the Company’s entertainment programming strategy across live, scripted and non-scripted content,” Murdoch wrote. “During Charlie’s tenure at AMC he oversaw increases in all notable business metrics including revenue and ratings. Under his leadership the network was transformed with cultural and critical hits including the Emmy Award-winning ‘Mad Men,’ and ‘Breaking Bad,’ and ‘The Walking Dead,’ the highest-rated basic cable program in the history of television, and many more original and scripted programming hits. Collier is recognized as a veteran cable network executive also having held senior roles at Oxygen, A&E Networks and TeleRep.

With the Walt Disney Co. set to acquire the bulk of 21st Century Fox, Newman had long been expected to set a deal to remain at so-called New Fox — the company formed from the assets not being bought by Disney — in a leadership position over the broadcast network. Sources close to Newman, however, told Variety that negotiations broke down as the two could not come to terms over the duration of a deal. Newman wanted a short-term agreement that would see him stay at Fox during a transitionary period of about one year. Fox wanted a longer commitment.

“I am incredibly gratified by the accomplishments, relationships and legacy we created during my time with the Fox family,” Newman said. “Charlie is a longtime friend and colleague and he will be inheriting a team of passionate and incredibly talented executives. This accelerated transition allows me to pursue new opportunities on my own timeline with the comfort I am leaving the network in capable hands.”

It was not immediately known how the move will affect AMC Networks, where Collier oversaw content for the AMC cable channel, AMC Studios, and Sundance TV.

“Charlie Collier is a stellar executive and leader,” said AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll. “This is a great opportunity for him and we know he will make an enormous contribution to this new venture. We will miss him and are so thankful for his many achievements here over the past decade, helping to build AMC into a powerful brand and force in original programming, and to build AMC Studios into a robust entity producing outstanding content across our portfolio of national networks. We wish him great success.”

