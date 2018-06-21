You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charles Krauthammer, Columnist and Fox News Commentator, Dies at 68

Ted Johnson

Charles Krauthammer Weeks to Live
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68.

Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live.

“This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement.

Krauthammer wrote that he had been recovering from surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen, and while he has been “gradually making my way back to health,” recent tests showed that cancer has returned and was spreading rapidly.

He wrote, “I wish to thank my doctors and caregivers, whose efforts have been magnificent. My dear friends, who have given me a lifetime of memories and whose support has sustained me through these difficult months. And all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News, and Crown Publishing.”

