Charles Krauthammer, Columnist and Fox News Commentator, Dies at 68

WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68.
Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live.
“This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement.
Krauthammer wrote that he had been recovering from surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen, and while he has been “gradually making my way back to health,” recent tests showed that cancer has returned and was spreading rapidly.
He wrote, “I wish to thank my doctors and caregivers, whose efforts have been magnificent. My dear friends, who have given me a lifetime of memories and whose support has sustained me through these difficult months. And all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News, and Crown Publishing.”
Popular on Variety
Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe
Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade
Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color
Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)
Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?
Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec
Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image
Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)
Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]
WASHINGTON — Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and Fox News commentator, died on Thursday, according to the Washington Post. He was 68. Krauthammer announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he wrote in a statement. Krauthammer wrote that he had […]