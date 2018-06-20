Charlamagne tha God Sets HBO Interview Series

HBO has ordered a series of four interview specials with host Charlemagne tha God.

“Charlamagne brings a provocative, thoughtful and always honest voice to all of his interviews,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “We think these specials will be surprising and enlightening and we look forward to seeing who he brings to the table.”

The series, “The Gray Area With Charlemagne tha God,” will be executive produced by Charlamagne Tha God and Karen Kinney. The first of the four specials is slated to premiere later this year.

“I feel extremely blessed to be able to announce my official partnership with HBO on a new conversation series which will provide a safe space for ‘unsafe’ people to curate their stories and control their own narratives,” said Charlamagne. “The reality is, when it comes to people’s stories, it’s not black or white, it’s always an area that’s a shade of gray and that’s usually where the lies end and the truth begins, and this show will give those people an opportunity to share their truth. Thank you to my new television home, HBO and all praise is due to god!”

Charlamegne is a New York Times bestselling author and co-host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program “The Breakfast Club.” He is represented by KK Entertainment, Loan Dang of Del Shaw, and ICM Partners