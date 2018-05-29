ABC Entertainment Chief Channing Dungey in Spotlight After ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

It’s a network executive’s worst nightmare — having to cancel a hit show.

That was the scenario ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey faced Tuesday morning. Fresh off the holiday weekend, Dungey and other ABC and Disney leaders were thrown into crisis mode after realizing that Roseanne Barr, the volatile star of its biggest show, the revival of “Roseanne,” went on a Twitter tear late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A bizarre tweet that savaged former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, as the byproduct of “muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby” was the last straw for ABC amid a gathering storm of outrage online calling for ABC to cancel the show.

But there was almost as much surprise a few hours later when ABC distributed a terse one sentence statement from Dungey: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

ABC’s move has been praised by many while others — including Variety TV critic Caroline Framke — say the network’s real fault was in giving Barr a platform in the first place, given her history of making racist, derogatory and out-there public statements.

Related Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell Trump Sounds Off on 'Roseanne' Cancellation

Dungey made TV history in February 2016 when she became the first African-American woman to serve as entertainment president of a Big Four network. She had already faced the awkward situation of having to defend a joke in a “Roseanne” episode that was interpreted by many viewers as a slam on ABC’s effort to bring diversity to its comedy lineup with shows revolving around African-American and Asian families, “Blackish” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” In that instance, Dungey firmly said she stood behind the “Roseanne” writers.

But there was no question of interpretation in Barr’s off-screen comment regarding Jarrett. Those who have long worked with Dungey say she is decisive, grounded, and unfailingly ethical in business dealings. Dungey has climbed the ranks as a programming executive at ABC and ABC Studios since joining the company in 2004.

The swiftness of the Barr controversy made for a tough few hours on Tuesday morning, but a source familiar with the situation said the decision to end the show’s run on ABC — even with its impressive ratings — was not a hard call for Dungey and her boss, Disney-ABC TV Group president Ben Sherwood. As Disney boss Bob Iger said in his own tweet: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

The imbroglio undoubtedly raised Dungey’s profile in the eyes of viewers who wouldn’t otherwise know the name of ABC’s top programmers. Writers, directors, and producers were quick to praise Dungey’s action.

Here’s a sampling:

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

Brava Channing Dungey. — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 29, 2018

I have never been more proud to work for @ABCNetwork THANK YOU Channing Dungey for being my one little slice of hope for our country today. — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) May 29, 2018

Channing Dungey.

Channing Dungey.

Rock me, Channing Dungey. — 🌍Joshua Malina🌍 (@JoshMalina) May 29, 2018

F*ck yes, Channing! — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) May 29, 2018

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018