U.K.’s Channel 4 News to Make ‘Uncovered’ Series for Facebook Watch

Facebook has ordered current-affairs show “Uncovered” for its Watch service from the news team at Britain’s Channel 4. It is the latest news show for the platform after earlier orders for series from the likes of ABC News, Fox News and CNN. In the U.K. it is also working with BBC News on a show called “Cut Through the Noise.”

“Uncovered” will launch internationally on Facebook Watch in early 2019. Channel 4 said that its news correspondents would tackle stories that often go unreported, focusing on one single major international issue each week. Each episode will run to 10 minutes and be optimized for viewing on mobile devices.

Facebook’s commitment to working with established news organizations comes as the social network’s role in propagating fake news is being investigated in several jurisdictions, including the U.K. and Canada. Channel 4 News was at the forefront of the investigation into Cambridge Analytica and the harvesting of Facebook users’ data, which saw the social network slapped with the maximum fine possible by British authorities in October.

“When the credibility of news is being constantly challenged, never has it been more important to increase the visibility and reach of high-quality sources of news across social network platforms,” said Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear. “That is why we are excited to work with Facebook Watch, bringing together compelling content on a platform that connects audiences with timely and reliable news videos, produced by serious news organizations and being properly funded.”

Channel 4 News is produced by ITN. It already has a deep presence on social media, with more than a billion minutes viewed on YouTube and Facebook this year.

“Channel 4 News has a proven track record for engaging their audiences with investigative reporting,” Shelley Venus, video lead for Facebook’s news partnership. “I look forward to seeing how ‘Uncovered’ highlights unreported international issues in a mobile-first format and shows people what else is happening in the world.”

